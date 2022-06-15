Ortiz Reveals He Has Always Wanted To Do A Hair vs. Hair Match

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Ortiz discussed his upcoming hair vs. hair match with Chris Jericho which will take place on tonight's "Road Rager" AEW Dynamite, revealing he has always wanted to be involved in such a match. Check out an excerpt from his interview below:

"As a huge lucha fan, I always wanted to a do a hair vs. hair match. I’m stoked. I’m willing to put this on the line, plus I’m confident I can grow it back if the odds are against me. I’m going on five years without cutting it. I already got a piece of his hair. I think I have it in my book bag. I’m gonna make a chain out of it. I was thinking of auctioning it off on eBay, see what I could get from it. Apparently, he said it’s worth more than my whole entire AEW contract, so I can cash in on it. Pay off my mortgage."