Doudrop Respects Nia Jax, But Doesn't Want To Be Compared To Her

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 15, 2022

WWE RAW Superstar Doudrop has responded to a fan on Twitter who recently compared her to former WWE Superstar Nia Jax. Since Jax left the company Doudrop became the largest female wrestler on the main roster, which is likely where the comparison from the fan came from.

Doudrop noted that she appreciates being held in the same light as Nia Jax, but believes they are fundamentally different ring performers.

Do you think Doudrop is the "new Nia Jax"?


