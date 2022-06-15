Doudrop Respects Nia Jax, But Doesn't Want To Be Compared To Her

WWE RAW Superstar Doudrop has responded to a fan on Twitter who recently compared her to former WWE Superstar Nia Jax. Since Jax left the company Doudrop became the largest female wrestler on the main roster, which is likely where the comparison from the fan came from.

Doudrop noted that she appreciates being held in the same light as Nia Jax, but believes they are fundamentally different ring performers.

Do you think Doudrop is the "new Nia Jax"?

Its hard being a superstar, model, athlete, influencer, motivational inspiration, charming, relatable, iconic, educated, savage, sex symbol, endearing, wholesome, modest, heroic, visionary, artist, fashionable, universally adored public figure.



But here I am doing it all 💅🏻 pic.twitter.com/9mclsGTFa4 — Miss Drop 💦 (@DoudropWWE) June 14, 2022