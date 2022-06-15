Thunder Rosa Comments On Sandbagging Accusation

During a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa was asked about the accusation of sandbagging* during her match with Marina Shafir last week on AEW Dynamite. Check out an excerpt from the interview below:

“No. I’m going to say like I said to the New York Post, I have nothing but respect for my opponents. Anyone who dares to stand in the ring with me, I have nothing but respect to my opponents and send them nothing but blessings. Moving on forward I will continue to work harder to have the best matches I can bring and to bring the most opportunities to all of the women that are behind me. When they step into the ring with me they’re like ‘cool.’ People are going to talk and that’s fine, I’m not worried about that. I will continue to move forward and I will continue to show with my body of work what I’m all about. That’s all I have to say.”

*where a wrestler being lifted intentionally shifts his weight to feel heavier, making the other wrestler appear weak or clumsy.

