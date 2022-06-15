📸 PHOTO: Bray Wyatt Posts Backstage Wyatt Family Picture

Former WWE Superstar Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt in WWE) recently shared a cool throwback photo to when he was "The Fiend".
In the photo, Wyatt can be seen hanging out backstage with former Wyatt Family members Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) and the late Brodie Lee (Luke Harper). Bray Wyatt posted the photo on his Instagram, commenting:
"I just found this picture. I didn’t know I had it, but it really made me smile. I hope it does the same for some of you. #goodbyeforever"
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com