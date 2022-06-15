WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📸 PHOTO: Bray Wyatt Posts Backstage Wyatt Family Picture

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 15, 2022

📸 PHOTO: Bray Wyatt Posts Backstage Wyatt Family Picture

Former WWE Superstar Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt in WWE) recently shared a cool throwback photo to when he was "The Fiend". 

In the photo, Wyatt can be seen hanging out backstage with former Wyatt Family members Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) and the late Brodie Lee (Luke Harper). Bray Wyatt posted the photo on his Instagram, commenting:

"I just found this picture. I didn’t know I had it, but it really made me smile. I hope it does the same for some of you. #goodbyeforever"

 


Tags: #wwe #bray wyatt #the fiend #windham rotunda

