WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Mike Tyson No Longer Appearing For The Roast Of Ric Flair

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 15, 2022

Mike Tyson No Longer Appearing For The Roast Of Ric Flair

The Baddest Man on The Planet "Mike Tyson" will now not be roasting The Nature Boy at The Roast of Ric Flair, which is scheduled to take place over Starrcast V weekend. Diamond Dallas Page and Eric Bischoff are also confirmed for the roast. 

A rep from the boxer told TMZ that Tyson will now not make the event due to unforeseen circumstances, but gave no indication as to why:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances Mike will not be participating in the roast"

Starrcast is still advertising Tyson for the roast, so it will be interesting to see if they pull the promotional material. One also wonders if Tyson pulling out is down to money, although that is speculative at this stage.

Read more Ric Flair news:

Ric Flair Is Working With WWE Again

The legendary Ric Flair is back working with WWE on a new project which will look at his life and career. The documentary will feature "neve [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 01, 2022 04:37PM

Source: TMZ
Tags: #wwe #ric flair #mike tyson #starrcast

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76934/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π