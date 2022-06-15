Mike Tyson No Longer Appearing For The Roast Of Ric Flair

The Baddest Man on The Planet "Mike Tyson" will now not be roasting The Nature Boy at The Roast of Ric Flair, which is scheduled to take place over Starrcast V weekend. Diamond Dallas Page and Eric Bischoff are also confirmed for the roast.

A rep from the boxer told TMZ that Tyson will now not make the event due to unforeseen circumstances, but gave no indication as to why:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances Mike will not be participating in the roast"

Starrcast is still advertising Tyson for the roast, so it will be interesting to see if they pull the promotional material. One also wonders if Tyson pulling out is down to money, although that is speculative at this stage.

