Tony Khan Believes "Stars Are Aligning" For An AEW Streaming Service

During a recent interview with Comicbook, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the potential for an AEW streaming deal and he believed that the "stars are aligning" for it to happen, especially since he now owns the Ring of Honor video tape library. Check out an excerpt from the interview below:

“As we’ve developed more content, growing the library, I think, and the demand has grown for a variety of reasons. I think all the stars are aligning. AEW as a streaming service has more potential value in the future. And then the purchase of Ring of Honor, now to have access to one of the best wrestling libraries in North America with some of today’s top stars and some of the top stars in the past few decades, and those thousands of hours of Ring of Honor footage in conjunction with the hundreds of hours of AEW footage we’ve assembled and continued to assemble on a weekly basis, week in, week out, and the growing demand from our fans. I think all these factors contribute to why this would be a great time for AEW to launch a streaming service. And it’s a conversation that I’ve had and continue to actively have with Warner Brothers Discovery, who are one of the worldwide leaders in streaming and sports content.”

Would you buy into an AEW streaming service?

