Brian Hebner Is Retiring As Full-Time Referee At Slammiversary

Veteran referee Brian Hebner, son of the legendary Earl Henner announced on his official podcast that he will be retiring from pro wrestling as a full-time official. Check out excerpts from his podcast below:

On retiring:

“I’m announcing that I’m going to retire from professional wrestling as a full-time referee. I will no longer be under contract with anybody. I will be working for myself.” “This is a move that I’m making because of the fact that there’s a lot of different reasons. I’m not bitter towards the business at all. This has nothing to do with anybody making me mad or anybody making me angry. This is a move on making a personal decision. I’m healthy. I’m in great shape. I’m not beat up. I have a lot of life left to spend with my kids, my family, and my friends.”

On working on new projects:

“I have other projects that I’m working on, this podcast being one of them that I’m really trying to dig into. Some people may think it’s something that I shouldn’t take seriously. Some people think it should be. What it means to me is that I’m doing what Brian Hebner wants to do on my own terms.” “I’ve talked to many of my people that I work with and many of my friends that I’ve reached out to. I’ve made so many phone calls to so many people, not just TNA, not just Impact Wrestling, not just WWE, not just AEW, the whole caboodle.”

On pro wrestling being the greatest thing to happen to him:

“I just want to say that this business has been the greatest thing that’s ever happened in my life. But now it’s time for me to take a step back, to get off the road, to stop flying, to stop missing my children’s games, to stop missing my family cookouts, to stop missing Father’s Day, to stop missing Mother’s Day, to stop missing the things that are important to my family. I’ve done it long enough, over 23 plus years.” “I’ve done a lot in this business and I’m very proud of what I’ve done. I’ve done WrestleManias, I’ve done SummerSlams. I’ve done Slammiversary. I’ve done NWA 70s. I’ve done the main events of all the television shows. I’ve worked on every major wrestling promotion in the United States.”

On his family being a deciding factor:

“I just feel like it’s time. I feel like God is pulling me away. I have two 13-year old daughters. I have a 19-year old son that is going away to college. He’s a huge, huge person and body and man in their lives and he’s not going to be there for them anymore, so they need their daddy. I think it’s time for their daddy to be here for them for everything they need. So this is more of a me thing. It has nothing to do with wrestling.”

