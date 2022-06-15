Lance Storm Weighs In On Jeff Hardy’s DUI Arrest

Pro wrestling veteran Lance Storm is the latest big name in the world of professional wrestling to weigh on Jeff Hardy's recent arrest which saw him taken to jail on three counts, including a felony DUI. Storm made his comments on Figure Four Daily:

“This isn’t just with Jeff, but I think one of the cruxes of the problem is anyone I know who has battled addiction, whether it be alcohol or drugs, the key to overcoming it in most cases is getting away from the lifestyle, the cycle, and the habits you had while you were intoxicated.”

“Scott Hall is a great example of this. He gets away from wrestling and often gets help from DDP, gets away from wrestling, gets sobered up and cleaned up, and then he takes bookings, gets back on the road, and falls off the wagon again. The continued cycle of going to rehab and then going back on the road also leads to another thing.”

“He (Jeff Hardy) is really hurting, he is really banged up, and he is doing swantons on the steel stairs. He continues to get booked in dangerous matches and a willingness to do stunt matches. We also have a decades-long history of injuries of guys being all beat up in pro wrestling that leads to self medication. That’s something that needs to be addressed because there are a lot of people working really hurt, and this is in every company, there are stunt matches on every show with guys that are getting hurt, and then we have people with substance issues. It is a scary combination.”