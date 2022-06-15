Ladder Match, All-Atlantic Title Match, Hair vs. Hair And More Set For Tonight's "Road Rager" AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite returns tonight to TBS with a "Road Rager" themed episode. The AEW Tag Team Championship will be on the line in a ladder match. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will defend against The Young Bucks, The Hardy Boyz were removed from the match following Jeff Hardy's recent DUI arrest and subsequent suspension. The lineup for the 2-hour broadcast is as follows:

- Ladder Match for AEW Tag Team Titles: Jurassic Express (c) vs. The Young Bucks

- AEW All-Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match: Ethan Page vs. Miro

- Hair vs. Hair: Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz

- Dax Harwood vs. Will Ospreay

- Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm

- Wardlow vs. 20 Plaintiffs

- Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jon Moxley go face-to-face