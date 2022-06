Booker T Thinks AEW Talent Should Take Limited Independent Bookings

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes Tony Khan should limit the independent bookings for AEW to prevent to help prevent injuries:

On injuries in wrestling:

“It’s not a matter of ‘if’ it’s going to happen, it’s a matter of ‘when’ it’s going to happen. That’s always been the term in wrestling. Just part of what we do, part of the fabric.”

On wrestlers working independent dates:

“You only doing TV two days a week, and from what I’ve been hearing, a lot of these guys have been getting lucrative contracts. It should be a huge red flag for Tony Khan and the way he thinks about letting these guys just freelance. If I had a program, and somebody went out and got hurt out on these independent shows and they were under contract to me, that would be a huge problem.”

