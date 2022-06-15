WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Booker T Thinks AEW Talent Should Take Limited Independent Bookings

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 15, 2022

Booker T Thinks AEW Talent Should Take Limited Independent Bookings

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes Tony Khan should limit the independent bookings for AEW to prevent to help prevent injuries:

On injuries in wrestling:

“It’s not a matter of ‘if’ it’s going to happen, it’s a matter of ‘when’ it’s going to happen. That’s always been the term in wrestling. Just part of what we do, part of the fabric.”

On wrestlers working independent dates:

“You only doing TV two days a week, and from what I’ve been hearing, a lot of these guys have been getting lucrative contracts. It should be a huge red flag for Tony Khan and the way he thinks about letting these guys just freelance. If I had a program, and somebody went out and got hurt out on these independent shows and they were under contract to me, that would be a huge problem.”

Do you think Tony Khan should limit how many indy books his AEW talent can take?


Tags: #wwe #hall of fame #booker t

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76927/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π