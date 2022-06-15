WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sasha Banks Underwent Eye Surgery This Week

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 15, 2022

Sasha Banks recently underwent eye surgery during her indefinite suspension from WWE.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion underwent Photorefractive Keratectomy surgery with Dr. Newsom. PRK, according to Newsome Eye of Tampa Bay. The surgery is a laser-assisted sub-epithelial keratectomy are laser eye surgery procedures intended to correct a person's vision, reducing dependency on glasses or contact lenses.

“We are thrilled that another #WWE superstar graced us with their presence and is now seeing clear with her #NewsomEyes Mercedes Varnado was excited to have #PRK surgery with Dr. Newsom, and could not be happier with the results! PRK is an alternative for those who might not be candidates for #LASIK and is especially good for those involved in high-impact sports. Watch her pre-surgery video and then swipe left to check out her entire journey. We loved having you @sashabankswwe #YouDeserveNEWSOMEYES #Ophthamology #TampaBay #PRKSurgery #Clearwater #EyeCare"

Banks and Naomi were suspended indefinitely by WWE after walking out of an episode of RAW back in May. It remains unclear when both will be back on screen.


#wwe #sasha banks

