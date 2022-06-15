WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Eric Bischoff Recalls Walking Through Crowd At ECW One Night Stand

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 15, 2022

During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff recalls what the crowd was like at ECW One Night Stand 2005.

“It was legitimately a little hostile. It was kind of fun walking through that crowd. When you could feel the heat, that’s pretty cool, and I could feel that heat. I think because of the environment – it was a smaller setting, the acoustics were off-the-charts cool. That might have been some of the most intense that I felt, even though it was a smaller crowd. It felt real because you’re so close to it. Literally, people could have reached out and punched me. They would have had multiple opportunities for that, so that was pretty cool. I got caught up in it. I wanted my role in this show, however big of small, to fulfill the audience’s desire. They wanted to see me get my ass kicked, and I couldn’t wait to do it.”

On the passion of the ECW fanbase:

“I was aware of it and used to watch some of the tapes occasionally if there was a reason to. If Kevin [Sullivan] was talking about bringing somebody in and I wasn’t that all familiar with them. You could look at the tape and see the crowd. The crowd was so intense, they were different. But the experience that I get live is way different than seeing shit on tape. You can’t feel it on tape watching a video, but you can feel it when you’re there.”

Source: 411mania.com
