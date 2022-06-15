Eric Bischoff Recalls Walking Through Crowd At ECW One Night Stand

During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff recalls what the crowd was like at ECW One Night Stand 2005.

“It was legitimately a little hostile. It was kind of fun walking through that crowd. When you could feel the heat, that’s pretty cool, and I could feel that heat. I think because of the environment – it was a smaller setting, the acoustics were off-the-charts cool. That might have been some of the most intense that I felt, even though it was a smaller crowd. It felt real because you’re so close to it. Literally, people could have reached out and punched me. They would have had multiple opportunities for that, so that was pretty cool. I got caught up in it. I wanted my role in this show, however big of small, to fulfill the audience’s desire. They wanted to see me get my ass kicked, and I couldn’t wait to do it.”

On the passion of the ECW fanbase: