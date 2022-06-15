Matt Cardona Hopes To Be Back In The Ring By September

Matt Cardona recently sat down with Justin Burrasso of Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about his recovery from injury.

“My doctor said that the recovery is five months. But my goal is three. I’m still going to be making towns. I’ve contacted every promotion I had booked, and all but two are still bringing me in because they know I sell tickets—and I rescheduled with those other two. I’m not going to be stuck at home injured. I won’t be in the ring, but this isn’t a three-month vacation. I’m just as busy as I was, even with a torn bicep.”

Cardona wants to be back in the ring by September 3rd: the date of The Wrestling Showcase.