Matt Cardona Hopes To Be Back In The Ring By September

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 15, 2022

Matt Cardona recently sat down with Justin Burrasso of Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about his recovery from injury.

“My doctor said that the recovery is five months. But my goal is three. I’m still going to be making towns. I’ve contacted every promotion I had booked, and all but two are still bringing me in because they know I sell tickets—and I rescheduled with those other two. I’m not going to be stuck at home injured. I won’t be in the ring, but this isn’t a three-month vacation. I’m just as busy as I was, even with a torn bicep.”

Cardona wants to be back in the ring by September 3rd: the date of The Wrestling Showcase.

“I’m training to be back in time. It fits perfectly in that three-month window, and I want my first match back to be against Tatanka. He can still go. Watching him wrestle makes you think it’s still 1993. And how cool would it be to beat someone whose action figure I had? I’m not trying to prove doubters wrong. I’m trying to prove myself and my believers right. I plan on coming back and winning the Wrestling Showcase tournament. That’s just the start. And if I’m not medically cleared, I’ll have a replacement. Remember, I’m always ready”

Matt Cardona Reaffirms He's Not Trying To Return To WWE

During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona discussed his injury, Cody Rhodes returning to [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 11, 2022 02:18PM

Source: si.com
Tags: #matt cardona

