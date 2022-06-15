WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bianca Belair Recalls Getting Discovered By Mark Henry, Thinking It Was A Prank

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 15, 2022

Bianca Belair recently sat down with The Players Pod with Kelley O'Hara, where she spoke about when Mark Henry discovered her and contacted her about getting into professional wrestling.

“...so I had this big ol’ bow in my hair and a skirt on and I grabbed the microphone and I was talking to the crowd. And he DM’d and he asked me ‘hey have you ever considered becoming a WWE Superstar because you’re doing everything that it takes. You have the look, you have the charisma, you have the strength, you’re grabbing the microphone and you’re talking to the crowd, essentially cutting promos, you don’t even realize it. It was a DM and I completely thought it was fake, and ignored it … My nephew was like ‘Mark Henry commented on a picture’ and I’m like ‘that’s fake.’ And then I researched it and was like ‘this is Mark Henry, like the Mark Henry.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
