Theory Teases Interrupting John Cena's Upcoming WWE Return

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 15, 2022

Theory was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he teased making an appearance during John Cena's upcoming return to WWE on June 27th.

“Each week just seems like it flies by. I feel like I just was doing NXT and The Way, then I was doing Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble, then I was with Pat McAfee at WrestleMania, getting a Stunner by Stone Cold, main eventing MSG with Brock Lesnar, it’s been wild and happening fast. I don’t even think it’s been a year. I think we all have a feeling that this interaction is going to happen very soon. Could it be when John Cena returns? I don’t see why not.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #theory #john cena

