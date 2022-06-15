WWE NXT 2.0. Results (6/14/2022)

Here are your WWE NXT 2.0. results for June 14th, 2022: courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan at RAJAH.com

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: the Creed Brothers(c) vs Edris Enofé & Malik Blade

Enofé & Blade are already in the ring, standing opposite the Creeds, when we start our program. No pomp, no circumstance, just straight to our first match. Julius starts off against Enofé & Blade, who are becoming young pros at tandem offense and quick tags. The two use some unique tandem offense as Julius weathers through their agile--and often, technical--offense. We see the rest of Diamond Mine watching from the back, where Roddy Strong speaks inaudibly as he, presumably, critiques their performance. Julius withstands a lengthy hold from Enofé before managing to tag in Brutus, who body slams Julius on top of Enofé. Brutus covers for two. Enofé & Blade rally, taking control back from the champs and again utilizing fast tags as they focus on isolating Brutus and then Julius once again. The champs send the challengers spilling out of the ring and we head to a break early tonight with the Champs in control.

After the break, we return to find Enofé in control of Brutus, thanks to a side head lock and clubbing blows that pound the bigger Creed into the mat. The crowd rallies for Brutus and the big man uses a back drop toss to gain some separation! Again we're shown their Diamond Mine partners backstage, discussing off-mic, with Ivy Nile seemingly perplexed per Barrett. Julius gets the hot tag and comes in expeditiously, taking Enofé down with quick strikes and some impressive suplex work. Julius pulls down the straps and hits a German Suplex on Enofé but misses the blind tag from Blade. Blade with a beautiful standing dropkick to Julius; Malik follows it up by attacking Brutus on the apron. Blade ascends the ropes and looks for a flying cross body but Julius catches him mid-air, tags in Brutus and uses a rolling takedown--and a second!--before Brutus uses a basement lariat to pick up the win!

Your Winners and STILL NXT Tag Team Champions, the Creed Brothers!

After the Match: Show of Respect; Indi, Cora & Roxy Backstage

The Creeds congratulate the challengers on a good match. We cut backstage where Cora--with new hairdo--and Roxanne are talking jovially amongst themselves. They try to cheer up Indi Hartwell, who laments once having a best friend (Persia Pirotta) and lover (Dexter Lumis, both since-released). She is afraid to get attached as "you never know" what can happen around there. The two attempt to cheer Hartwell up as we cut to the ring.

Singles Rematch: Tiffany Stratton vs Fallon Henley w/ Briggs & Jensen

Tiff is out first to boos and we head to break. After a promo in which Apollo Crews justifies violence against civilians in restaurants and endorses physical violence without appropriate provocation, we get to the match. Highlights of the short match include Jensen back from injury, and a hell of a unique submission move by Stratton in which she arches back and puts something akin to a reverse, modified Gory Bomb hold on Fallon, who sits on the canvas and is forced to bend forward by Stratton's rear-arching body. They need a name for that move (announced--I'm not a walking encyclopedia of moves). Henley takes the early lead but gives way to Stratton for the bulk of the match, allowing the spoiled daddy's girl to dominate until Wendy Choo throws shredded paper (confetti) in Stratton's face, allowing Fallon to roll her up.

Your Winner, Fallon Henley!

Singles Rematch: Xyon Quinn vs Wes Lee

Commentary build up a quirky stat regarding Quinn/Lee I, which states Quinn dominated the entire previous match excluding three seconds. Lee looks to repeat history with an immediate roll-up but gets nada. Quinn easily shrugs off the agile Lee's attempt to run him over, crossing his arms and dropping Lee. It's announced Bron Breakker defends against Duke Hudson tonight. As last time, Quinn controls the short match until Lee mounts a quick comeback and steals the win away once again.

Your Winner, Wes Lee!

Tag Match: The Dyads w/ Joe Gacy vs Dante Chen & Javier Bernal.

The Dyad fight in red cloaks with pants and hooks that looks like it's either hella uncomfortable or quite comfy. The outfits are absolutely ridiculous-looking as they fight in them. The crowd taunts the duo, chanting for them to take the hoods off, etc. The young duo of Dante Chen and Javier Bernal are completely at their whims as the two pajama-party rockers completely control the match. The Dyad use a double-team assisted elevated DDT to pick up the win in short, dominant fashion. After the match, Gacy gets on the mic and praises the Dyad for taking the steps for the next "point in their progression." He then blames the NXT Universe and then thanks them before ending our segment grinning like a buffoon.

Your Winners, the Dyads!

The D'Angelo Family Addresses the WWE Universe

Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Santos Escobar, Elektra Lopez, Stacks, 2 Dimes and Tony D'Angelo all make their way out--yes, including the guy that theyreportedly let go two days ago. Escobar gets on the mic and addresses 2 Dimes, then Stacks, praising them over some fond memories. Escobar seems annoyed by story-time with the Don. "But look," Tony goes on, "ever since I made that phone call for you two to come down here, you guys have given everything to the family. You guys have sacrificed, and sacrificed, and stepped up big for the Family." We get video clips from In Your House when the D'Angelo Family defeated the Legado Del Fantasma, absorbing them. Tony back on the mic in the ring. "I'm so proud of you's two, so proud." He congratulates them, letting them know that they're getting promoted "from associates to soldiers of the family!" He asks the crowd to let 'em hear it for his guys. "Now, because business has been booming, this gift is a sign of appreciation from me to you." He presents 2 Dimes and Stacks with expensive watches and leather folios with, presumably money. He tells 2 Dimes to go get a steak dinner, and tells Stacks to "go get Marie and take her somewhere nice, you understand?" D'Angelo then turns his attention to Santos and snaps at LDF for following Santos' movement.

Tony addresses the code of silence that their family abides by. He then shakes the hands of each member of LDF, sans Elektra. Santos shakes his hand, begrudgingly, and despite the crowd cheering for him not to. Tony praises Santos for being "a good boy." He announces he now has the strongest family in all of NXT and thinks its time he has more than the title of Don--the title of A-Champion in NXT...and out comes the A-Champ, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams! Tony and Trick have words before Tony addresses Hayes. He states Melo may be great "but you're not the Don of NXT" and states it's he--Tony D--who calls the shots. He challenges Hayes for the North American title next week. Carmelo accepts! North American Championship match next week! Tony's Goombahs ask for a piece of Hayes & Williams tonight; Tony D and Hayes make it a match!

NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker(c) vs Duke Hudson

Bron begins his way out to the ring as we head to break! When we return, Duke Hudson attempts to jump the champ prior to the bell. Bron proceeds to spear, suplex, then pin Duke Hudson in a match that took, oh, maybe 35 seconds.

Your Winner by Squash, Bron Breakker!

Repackaged Debut Match: Giovanni Vinci (fka Fabian Aichner) vs Guru Raaj

The NXT crowd shows the former Imperium member ample love in the match despite the gimmick change. Raaj gets a brief spurt of offense in but the Cesaro-lite Giovanni dominates for the remainder of the match, using a sit-out jackknife powerbomb to pick up the easy win. His gimmick featured a lots of paparazzi-related crap.

Your Winner, Giovanni Vinci!

Tag Match: North American Champion Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs the D'Angelo Family

Representing the D'Angelo family tonight are Stacks and 2 Dimes. See? Unless you hear it from the horse's mouth, it's just conjecture at best. Melo starts off against the D'Angelo Family, who use quick tags as they attempt to isolate the A Champion of NXT. Both men work Hayes over in the corner, even using an old school Tree of Woe to batter the champ with frequent-tag-fueled strikes as the ref is constantly forced to restart his count. The crowd is hot (as usual) with dueling chants throughout the match. Hayes uses a desperation strike to gain some separation from Stacks, but Donovan attempts a cover as he comes in off the fresh tag. The duo continue to isolate Hayes for the opening minutes as Williams is forced to stand by and watch. Finally, Williams gets the hot tag and drops both Stacks and 2 Dimes with leaping lariats and kicks. Williams with a beautiful facebuster, but Wilde & Del Toro attempt to cause interference while the ref is distracted. Miscue from the LDF members, leading to them accidentally taking down their own fam member. Hayes finishes him off with a springboard attack, picking up the win as the Don looks on pissed.

Your Winners, Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams!

Next Week on NXT

Alba Fyre vs Lash Legend. Grayson Waller vs Solo Sikoa. Von Wagner vs Jensen, sans Briggs, Henley & the Robert Stone Brand. North America Champion Carmelo Hayes defends against Tony D'Angelo.

Six-Woman Tag Main Event Match: Toxic Attraction vs Roxanne Perez, Indi Hartwell, & Cora Jade

Jade, Hartwell and Perez are out first, followed by Toxic Attraction--still sporting all the gold in the women's division. Cora Jade and Mandy Rose start us off with just under eight minutes left in our program! Jade goes it alone against Mandy and Toxic to start us off, finally giving way to Indi Hartwell who squares off against the women's champ and uses a beautiful sidewalk slam on the champ! Rose flees the ring and TA huddle up, yelling for a "time out" as we head to picture-in-picture break. During the break, TA stall entering the ring briefly. Rose finally enters and looks for a rear waistlock on Hartwell but Indi uses the turnbuckles to great effect in breaking free and laying out the champ. Indi brings in Perez and the youngster takes it to the champ, battling Rose in the friendly corner. Perez brings in Jade who fails to use a headlock to contain the champ, allowing Gigi Dolin to come in for the first time tonight. Dolin uses a snapmare to take down a re-entering Perez and starts working the head.

Perez weathers offense from all three members of Toxic Attraction as we hit overrun territory, then shows some life with a big chop to the chest of Jayne! Perez uses an arm breaker then tags in Hartwell as Jayne draws in Mandy Rose. Hartwell drops Rose and covers for two, then unloads a series of strikes as she batters Rose into the corner. The crowd pops for Rose as Jade comes in and uses a Hurricanrana to drop the champ. Jade with a springboard double-foot stomp for a close cover, then follows it up with a step-up knee. Jade looks to run off the ropes but gets distracted by Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. Jade luckily senses Rose's attempted sneak attack and throws off rights. Rose counters Jade's charge into a spinebuster and a close cover of her own.

Rose brings in Jayne and Dolin who use frequent tags as they focus on Jade. Dolin screams insults as she yanks on Jade's hair. Dolin takes Jade back into the TA corner and in comes Rose, who unloads rights into Jade's midsection as the ref counts a warning. Rose stops to taunt and Jade nearly rolls her up for it. Jade crawls across the mat, looking for the hot tag as the crowd wakes up behind her. Jade makes the tag to Indi Hartwell but the ref was out of position--thanks to Jacy Jayne illegally entering the ring to get his attention--and the ref forces Hartwell out! Dolin continues to torture Jade, using a surfboard stretch choke as the ref warns her. Jade breaks the hold and lands on top of Dolin, covering for two. Dolin kicks out and attacks Indi on the apron. Roxanne Perez comes in and uses a mount-and-pound on Dolin followed by double elbow strikes in the corner.

Perez uses a float-over for a close two but Jacy Jayne makes the save with a senton. Rose enters the ring and is knocked down by Hartwell with a big right. Hartwell shoves Jayne off the top turnbuckle and heads outside, taking down Rose and Jayne yet again! Perez attacks Dolin and tags in Jade, who hits a senton on Dolin and tags Perez back in. Perez covers and this one's over! The three winners quickly back up the ramp and celebrate their win as we fade to black!

Your Winners, Indi Hartwell, Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez!