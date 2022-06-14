WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📺 WATCH: Jake Crist Burns IWA Mid-South Title Belts, Says Ian Rotten Hasn't Paid Him For A Month

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 14, 2022

Jake Crist, known to most fans for his time in IMPACT Wrestling, has a pay dispute with Ian Rotten.

Putting a video on Twitter in which he is sitting under a bridge, Crist said this:

“Ian Rotten, I’ve given you three and a half, almost four weeks now — it’s probably been four weeks! I’ve given you a f**king month to give me my money. So now that you’ve burnt this bridge, I think I have a little burning to do myself.”

Crist then proceeded to pour gasoline on his two championships and light them on fire.

You can watch the video below.

The fallout of this has been major, with many talents standing in support of Crist.


