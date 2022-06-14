📺 WATCH: Jake Crist Burns IWA Mid-South Title Belts, Says Ian Rotten Hasn't Paid Him For A Month

Jake Crist, known to most fans for his time in IMPACT Wrestling, has a pay dispute with Ian Rotten.

Putting a video on Twitter in which he is sitting under a bridge, Crist said this:

“Ian Rotten, I’ve given you three and a half, almost four weeks now — it’s probably been four weeks! I’ve given you a f**king month to give me my money. So now that you’ve burnt this bridge, I think I have a little burning to do myself.”

Crist then proceeded to pour gasoline on his two championships and light them on fire.

You can watch the video below.

For everyone that’s been screwed over by a promotion this is for you! For the people!!! No excuses, you should have paid me, what’s done is done! pic.twitter.com/ScDLi4SNyX — Jake Crist (@TheJakeCrist) June 13, 2022

The fallout of this has been major, with many talents standing in support of Crist.

Since it has been the talk of indie wrestling the last couple of days I have decided that I am going to withdraw from @IWAMidSouth King of the Deathmatches. I stand with @TheJakeCrist and @TheDukeJWM. — The Bloodbath Behemoth (@Tank_Est1996) June 14, 2022

Accountability. I said that last night in a space. If we can't hold people accountable for their actions then nothing will change. I have to stand by @TheJakeCrist to hold IWA accountable for their actions! — Neil Diamond Cutter (@FearlessNeil) June 14, 2022