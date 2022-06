Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 14, 2022

Following Jeff Hardy's suspension from AEW, this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Road Rager has been slightly rebooked, with new matches having been announced.

The updated card is as follows:

AEW World Tag Team Championships - Ladder Match: Jurassic Express vs. The Young Bucks

Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz (Hair vs. Hair)

Miro vs. Ethan Page (AEW All-Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match)

Will Ospreay vs. Dax Harwood

Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker

Wardlow vs. The Plaintiffs (20-on-1 Handicap Elimination Match)

AEW Dynamite Road Rager takes place on June 15th.