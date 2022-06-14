Tony Khan Issues Statement On Jeff Hardy's Arrest

In an official statement released on his Twitter account, AEW President Tony Khan commented on Jeff Hardy’s arrest. Hardy 44, was arrested in Florida on Monday and accused of multiple charges, including felony DUI. Khan has revealed Hardy is open to rehab for substance abuse, something which he was offered by WWE last year but refused.

Check out Khan's statement below:

“We were able to resume contact with Jeff Hardy this afternoon,” Khan’s statement read. “AEW does not condone Jeff’s alleged behavior. We’ve made it clear to Jeff that we’ll assist him in getting treatment for substance abuse issues, which he has indicated that he’s open to receiving. In the interim, he is suspended without pay, and he can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety. If you or a loved one needs help, please reach out to SAMHSA’s National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357).”

