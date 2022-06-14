Wheeler Yuta Would Like To See Cesaro Join The Blackpool Combat Club

Wheeler Yuta recently participated in a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, where he spoke about the transition from being part of Best Friends to being part of the Blackpool Combat Club.

“It was definitely very different. Part of it is like Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy, they are my friends in real life. I’ve known those dudes for years. Early on, it kinda felt like I’m in this big position, it’s still a huge position but it’s with my friends, I’m in my comfort zone. But when this started happening, it was like, alright, this is a step up, this is something completely different than what I’ve been doing. Now I have to earn these guys respect as well, the same that I did with my friends before. It was definitely a big step up, it was like a leg switch. But, now we’re rocking and rolling.”

Yuta was asked about the possibility of Cesaro coming to AEW and joining the Blackpool Combat Club.