Tammy Sytch Seeking To Have Lawsuit Over Fatal Car Accident Dismissed

Following the crazy drama of Sunny being involved in a car accident that took a man's life, Tammy Sytch has officially filed a motion as of June 2nd to dismiss the suit with the argument that Lasseter’s daughter Whitney Hill had not been “properly appointed” as a representative for Julian Lasseter, the 75-year-old man who passed away following the car accident, and thus legally couldn’t bring the lawsuit. Hill’s legal team responded the next day to cite previous rulings by the state Supreme Court as evidence for an argument that Hill would count as a properly appointed representative for Lasseter.

The court has yet to rule on a decision to dismiss the case, however, Hill has sought to begin collecting evidence and has filed for the following requests:

“-All written, typed, printed or recorded statements given by the Defendant or any other persons that witnessed the motor vehicle collision alleged in Plaintiff’s. -All photographs, slides, negatives, video tapes, movies or drawings depicting any of the motor vehicles involved in the motor vehicle collision alleged in Plaintiff’s Complaint including their condition prior to, after and as a result of said collision. -All photographs, slides, negatives, video tapes, movies or drawings depicting the scene of the motor vehicle collision alleged in Plaintiff’s Complaint or which the Defendant, her representatives, agents or attorneys, believe fairly portrays the accident scene at or about the time of said motor vehicle collision. -A complete and certified copy of all liability insurance policies, including declaration sheets and any riders/endorsements/amendments thereto, providing coverage to the Defendant or to the driver(s) of the Defendant’s motor vehicle involved in the motor vehicle collision alleged in Plaintiff’s Complaint. -A copy of the Certificate of Title or any other indices of ownership of the vehicle identified as a 2012 white Mercedes Benz with Vehicle Identification Number (WDDKK7DF1CF148594). – Any and all receipts reflecting purchases made by Defendant Sytch on March 25, 2022. -A download of all social media content identified in your response to Interrogatory 13 of Plaintiff’s First Interrogatories to Defendant Sytch. This request is limited in scope and requests content from March 1, 2022 through the Present. -All photographs of Defendant with the 2012 white Mercedes Benz, Vehicle Identification Number (WDDKK7DF1CF148594).”

Hill’s lawyers have also asked Sytch and Pente to respond to inquiries asking various pieces of information including insurance policies, their claims of how the accident went down, supporting facts and similar.