ICW, PROGRESS and wXw Come To WWE Network On Peacock Updated Schedule (6/13/2022 - 6/19/2022)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 14, 2022

WWE has updated the WWE Network schedule for this week.

Check it out:

Monday, June 13
Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, June 15
Monday Night Raw (5/16/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (6/14/22)

Thursday, June 16
NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET
This Week in WWE

Friday, June 17
Table For 3: The Hurt Business
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 18
WWE Main Event (5/30/22)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club #223
PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Night 1
wXw We Love Wrestling #31

Sunday, June 19
Friday Night SmackDown (5/20/22) (also available on free tier)

Source: pwinsiderelite.com
Tags: #wwe #icw #progress #wxw

