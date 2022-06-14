ICW, PROGRESS and wXw Come To WWE Network On Peacock Updated Schedule (6/13/2022 - 6/19/2022)

WWE has updated the WWE Network schedule for this week.
Check it out:
Monday, June 13
Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, June 15
Monday Night Raw (5/16/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (6/14/22)
Thursday, June 16
NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET
This Week in WWE
Friday, June 17
Table For 3: The Hurt Business
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, June 18
WWE Main Event (5/30/22)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club #223
PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Night 1
wXw We Love Wrestling #31
Sunday, June 19
Friday Night SmackDown (5/20/22) (also available on free tier)
