Elias Returning To WWE Monday Night RAW Next Week

It was announced during WWE Monday Night RAW that Ezekiel's brother Elias is coming back to WWE next week.
Ezekiel defeated Kevin Owens via disqualification, after which he said he was done with Owens but plans on winning the Money in the Bank contract.
It was then announced that Elias would be coming back to WWE next Monday for the first time in a year.
BREAKING NEWS: Elias returns to #WWERaw next Monday!@IAmNotEliasWWE pic.twitter.com/VXrhD1uZzf— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2022
