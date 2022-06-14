WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Elias Returning To WWE Monday Night RAW Next Week

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 14, 2022

Elias Returning To WWE Monday Night RAW Next Week

It was announced during WWE Monday Night RAW that Ezekiel's brother Elias is coming back to WWE next week.

Ezekiel defeated Kevin Owens via disqualification, after which he said he was done with Owens but plans on winning the Money in the Bank contract.

It was then announced that Elias would be coming back to WWE next Monday for the first time in a year.


