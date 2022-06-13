Seth Rollins Qualifies for Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins defeated A.J. Styles to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

From the live results page:

Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: AJ Styles vs Seth Rollins

Styles is out first after a brief backstage verbal encounter with Rollins. After some words from their sponsors and much ado about nothing, we finally get on to this match. Both veterans battle back and forth, taking the fight outside where both hit high spots and send us off to another break. When we return, Rollins maintains control but significantly slows the pace. Eventually both men slug it out back-and-forth in the middle of the ring, with Styles showing the first signs of life all night. Styles follows his Phenomenal Combo with a sliding elbow strike. Rollins takes control back a few moments later with a low-angle Superkick to a kneeling Styles that near decapitates the Phenomenal One. Rollins pauses to lead the crowd in a chorus of singing, well, the chorus to his entrance. He attempts a Stomp but Styles counters it into a Calf Crusher, maintaining the lock for several long seconds until Rollins can force a break. Both vets go back and forth; Styles misses on a Phenomenal Forearm but counters a Pedigree attempt into an Ushigaroshi! Beautiful, beautiful fireman's carry neckbreaker. They go back and forth one last time, with Rollins connecting on the Stomp to pick up the win and advance to the Money in the Bank.

Your Winner and ADVANCING to Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins!