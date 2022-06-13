Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan Qualify for Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop in a Tag Team Match to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

From the live results page:

Money in the Bank Double-Qualifying Tag Match: Alexa Bliss & Liv Morgan vs Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop

We're informed that the winning team will be added to the women's Money in the Bank match. We head to break. When we return, the rest of our Superstars have their entrance. Nikki's ring gear is no longer Blue and gold; instead it's black and gold, and Doudrop's new singlet reminds one of Nia Jax. Dou looks for a cover early on after a standing senton but Bliss kicks out at two. Bliss absorbs the bulk of the offense for her team as Nikki and Dou use quick tags to keep Bliss isolated. The crowd start to cheer behind the Goddess and she counters a bulldog with a hot tag to Morgan! Morgan and Doudrop come in, with Morgan rapid-firing kicks to Dou's hips, abdomen and face. Morgan with a springboard corkscrew facebuster! Dou is rocked and Morgan climbs the turnbuckles. Morgan, noticeably, is wearing mostly pink ring gear with black highlights; definitely different. Bliss makes the tag in and hits a neckbreaker, followed by a cover for two. Bliss takes a headbutt from Doudrop, who then knocks Morgan off the apron, and finds herself a victim of tandem offense from Nikki and Dou--essentially a double-assisted sidewalk slam. Morgan makes the save but is drug outside by Doudrop, who uses a scoop slam to lay out Liv. Liv dodges a standing senton attempt only to eat a baseball dropkick from Nikki. Nikki turns her attention to the ring in time to eat a spike DDT from Bliss. Bliss covers and the two blondes are in!

Your Winners and Added to the Money in the Bank Match, Alexa Bliss & Liv Morgan!