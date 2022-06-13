WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
More Information About Jeff Hardy Arrest Situation Revealed

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 13, 2022

Following our earlier report about Jeff Hardy getting arrested and subsequently pulled from this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, more information has come out about the incident, courtesy of ESPN’s Marc Raimondi.

The report states that Florida Highway Patrol arrest report, police observed a white car “swerving” and “running off” the roadway on Monday around 12:30 am. An officer made the traffic stop and observed that Hardy seemed to be “in a stupor and confused.”

The report also states that as Hardy left his car, he was staggering and smelled like alcohol. It also came that the officer learned that Hardy had been drinking. The report adds that Hardy was not able to complete the sobriety exercises successfully and his blood alcohol level read 0.294. The second sample read 0.291. The legal limit to drive in Florida is .08, which means that his reading was over 3-times the legal limit.

Source: wrestlingnews.co
