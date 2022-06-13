WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Eric Bischoff Believes Recent WWE Match Was One Of The Best In 20 Years

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 13, 2022

Cody Rhodes' recent Hell in a Cell is the talk of the pro wrestling world with praise for the match coming from all corners, including former WCW President Eric Bischoff who had the following to say on the latest episode of the Strictly Business.

“I think as bad as his injury was, the fact that Cody went out and had, I don’t know where that match is going to end up in being the all-time great matches of at least the last 20-years, but it needs to be right up there in my opinion,” Bischoff said. “And for Cody to be able to do what he did, even though he’s going to be out for four to six months, whatever it is, people are already anticipating his comeback. There is so much potential there, it’s frightening.”

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff?

Guy Incognito Jun 13, 2022 12:05PM

