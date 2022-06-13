WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Rampage Viewership Remains Steady For June 10 Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 13, 2022

AEW Rampage Viewership Remains Steady For June 10 Episode

Viewership for the June 10 episode of Friday's AEW Rampage which saw Will Ospreay's AEW debut match, drew 476,000 viewers on June 10, which is up slightly on the week priors 475,000 viewers.

The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.16, which is up from the 0.14 demo the show drew last Friday. According to ShowBuzz Daily, the show ranked #6 for the day in Original Cable Telecasts.

