AEW Rampage Viewership Remains Steady For June 10 Episode

Viewership for the June 10 episode of Friday's AEW Rampage which saw Will Ospreay's AEW debut match, drew 476,000 viewers on June 10, which is up slightly on the week priors 475,000 viewers.
The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.16, which is up from the 0.14 demo the show drew last Friday. According to ShowBuzz Daily, the show ranked #6 for the day in Original Cable Telecasts.
WWE Smackdown, Friday on Fox (8-10pm):— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) June 13, 2022
1,914,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.44
AEW Rampage on TNT (10-11pm):
476,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.16
📊 https://t.co/1SscdBCpr8 pic.twitter.com/JnuURzKHWu
⚡ AEW Star Jeff Hardy Arrested
AEW star Jeff Hardy was arrested on Sunday in Volusia County, Florida. Hardy was taken by police jail at 12:45 am, on charges of Driving Wh [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 13, 2022 02:36PM
