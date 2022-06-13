Rob Van Dam Writes Strongly Worded Tweet At Critics Following CyberFight Festival Match

During CyberFight Festival, Rob Van Dam teamed up with Stinger to defeat Daisuke Harada, Kaito Kiyomiya & YO-HEY.
Following the bout, some fans were critical of Van Dam's performance. Getting on Twitter, RVD posted this:
“I‘ve only been away from YOU, sweet tits. Not the ring. Are you one of the silly fans that comments under my upcoming wrestling posters with “ Are you retired”? Being compared to others is the only standard society understands. That’s not mindset of a nonconformist following their path.”
