Rob Van Dam Writes Strongly Worded Tweet At Critics Following CyberFight Festival Match

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 13, 2022

During CyberFight Festival, Rob Van Dam teamed up with Stinger to defeat Daisuke Harada, Kaito Kiyomiya & YO-HEY.

Following the bout, some fans were critical of Van Dam's performance. Getting on Twitter, RVD posted this:

I‘ve only been away from YOU, sweet tits. Not the ring. Are you one of the silly fans that comments under my upcoming wrestling posters with “ Are you retired”? Being compared to others is the only standard society understands. That’s not mindset of a nonconformist following their path.

CyberFight Festival Results (6/12/2022)

Pro Wrestling NOAH, DDT Pro Wrestling and Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling joined together for CyberFight Festival on June 12th from Saitama Super [...]

— Guy Incognito Jun 13, 2022 12:07PM

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #rob van dam

