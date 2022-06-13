WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Albuquerque, New Mexico & Springfield, Missouri - June 12, 2022

WWE held two Sunday Stunner live event last night at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico and the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri. Check out the results, courtesy of Fightful and Wrestling Bodyslam:

Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico:

- The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) def. Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto)

- Shinsuke Nakamura def. Jinder Mahal

- WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) (c) def. Ricochet

- WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) def. Natalya

- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) def. The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Sheamus) and The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

- Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler

- Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri:

- Street Fight: Bobby Lashley def. Omos & MVP

- Veer Mahaan def. Robert Roode

- Alexa Bliss def. Nikki A.S.H.

- Ezekiel def. Ciampa

- Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio def. The Miz & Theory

- The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

- Riddle def. Seth Rollins

- WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Becky Lynch and Asuka

#wwealbuquerque The sign says “Ronda, remember when Holly knocked you out?” Security took it, but Pepperidge Farm (and Albuquerque) remembers. pic.twitter.com/5nUsIfjOvb — Kira Brinamon (@kirabrinamon) June 13, 2022