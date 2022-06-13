WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Albuquerque, New Mexico & Springfield, Missouri - June 12, 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 13, 2022

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Albuquerque, New Mexico & Springfield, Missouri - June 12, 2022

WWE held two Sunday Stunner live event last night at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico and the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri. Check out the results, courtesy of Fightful and Wrestling Bodyslam:

Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico:

- The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) def. Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto)
- Shinsuke Nakamura def. Jinder Mahal
- WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) (c) def. Ricochet
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) def. Natalya
- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) def. The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Sheamus) and The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)
- Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler
- Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri:

- Street Fight: Bobby Lashley def. Omos & MVP
- Veer Mahaan def. Robert Roode
- Alexa Bliss def. Nikki A.S.H.
- Ezekiel def. Ciampa
- Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio def. The Miz & Theory
- The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)
- Riddle def. Seth Rollins
- WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Becky Lynch and Asuka


Tags: #wwe #sunday stunner

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76888/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π