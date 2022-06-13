WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces Date & Location For Extreme Rules Premium Live Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 13, 2022

WWE has announced this year’s Extreme Rules premium live event will take place at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, October 8. The event wasn’t internally listed on the WWE premium live event calendar until now.

Tickets for the show go on general sale to the public on Friday, July 15 at 10 AM EST. Below is the the updated PPV scheduled for 2022 with all shows taking place on a Saturday in their respective month:

- July 2: Money in the Bank at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- July 30: SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- September 3: Clash at the Castle at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales
- October 8: Extreme Rules at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- November 5: Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- November 26: Survivor Series at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Tags: #wwe #extreme rules

