WWE Announces Date & Location For Extreme Rules Premium Live Event

WWE has announced this year’s Extreme Rules premium live event will take place at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, October 8. The event wasn’t internally listed on the WWE premium live event calendar until now.
Tickets for the show go on general sale to the public on Friday, July 15 at 10 AM EST. Below is the the updated PPV scheduled for 2022 with all shows taking place on a Saturday in their respective month:
- July 2: Money in the Bank at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- July 30: SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- September 3: Clash at the Castle at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales
- October 8: Extreme Rules at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- November 5: Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- November 26: Survivor Series at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
