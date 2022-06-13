WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Kane Reveals Why He Never Went To WCW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 13, 2022

Kane Reveals Why He Never Went To WCW

Kane was recently a guest on Honest Offense with Eric Cervone, where he addressed why he never jumped from WWF over to WCW during the Monday Night Wars.

WWE was just a better run company. At that point, I was already in WWE, I already had my opportunity … Yeah, there were people making a lot of money in WCW, but I felt that the future was with WWE. And by that time, I also had a personal relationship with them and never felt like leaving.

Glenn "Kane" Jacobs Issues Statement On Republican Primary Win for Mayoral Re-Election

We reported last night, WWE Hall of Famer Glenn "Kane" Jacobs won the Republican primary in his re-election bid as mayor of Knox County, Ten [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 04, 2022 04:56PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #kane #wcw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76885/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π