Kane Reveals Why He Never Went To WCW

Kane was recently a guest on Honest Offense with Eric Cervone, where he addressed why he never jumped from WWF over to WCW during the Monday Night Wars.
“WWE was just a better run company. At that point, I was already in WWE, I already had my opportunity … Yeah, there were people making a lot of money in WCW, but I felt that the future was with WWE. And by that time, I also had a personal relationship with them and never felt like leaving.”
