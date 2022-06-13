WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Cody Rhodes Reveals Advice John Cena Gave Him About Split Audience Reactions

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 13, 2022

Cody Rhodes Reveals Advice John Cena Gave Him About Split Audience Reactions

During a WWE produced video celebrating 20 years of John Cena, Cody Rhodes revealed some advice he got from John Cena about split audience reactions.

“Best advice John Cena ever gave me was twofold. The first thing was rather recently, I was going through a polarizing time in my career. We were getting, for the first time ever, ‘Let’s go Cody, Cody sucks’ type thing. He very eloquently told me to be honest with myself as to why a crowd would react that way. Look in the mirror and if you feel you’re doing the right thing, keep doing it.”

“The second piece of advice is if the crowd starts making any noise, in any capacity, start clapping their hands, start stomping their feet. If they want you to fight back, something, anything, you have to reward them. You have to give them something whether it’s just coming to your feet, or whether it’s just showing the intent that fits there has to be something.”

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes #john cena

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76883/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π