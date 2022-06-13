WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Troy "Two Dimes" Donovan Confirms His Release From WWE

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 13, 2022

Troy "Two Times" Donovan has taken to Twitter to confirm the earlier reports that he had been let go from WWE due to a policy issue.

Tags: #wwe #troy donovan

