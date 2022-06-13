Troy "Two Dimes" Donovan Confirms His Release From WWE

Troy "Two Times" Donovan has taken to Twitter to confirm the earlier reports that he had been let go from WWE due to a policy issue.
Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. Mistakes happen and lessons are learned. A bump in the road doesn’t define me though. I’ll be back 🐺— Troy Donovan (@troydonovanwwe) June 13, 2022
