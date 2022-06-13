Philadelphia To Host WWE Extreme Rules In October

WWE has sent out the following press release:

PHILADELPHIA TO HOST WWE EXTREME RULES® OCTOBER 8

Tickets On Sale Friday, July 15

STAMFORD, Conn., June 13, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that WWE Extreme Rules will take place Saturday, October 8 live from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The premium live event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Tickets for WWE Extreme Rules will go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 AM ET via www.wellsfargocenterphilly.com. To learn more about registering for presale opportunities, please visit https://www.wwe.com/extreme-rules-presale-2022.

The WWE Extreme Rules Priority Passes, which allows fans unrivaled access to WWE like never before through immersive VIP experiences that include premier seating, a dedicated arena entrance, premium hospitality offerings and meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars and Legends, can be purchased beginning this Friday, June 17 through WWE’s exclusive partner On Location at www.onlocationexp.com/wwe or by calling 1-855-346-7388.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live event, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion homes worldwide in 30 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network.

Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.