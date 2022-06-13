Jay Lethal Reveals Working On TNA Video Game Made Him Temporarily Hate His Black Machismo Gimmick

During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Jay Lethal was asked what his favorite impression to do is.

"I think it's Macho. Because the thing about all the impressions on I do, which is not a long list, I think I got a pretty good Jimmy Hart too, but I needed my megaphone. The thing about Flair and Macho is if I've never heard Flair say it, then it's hard for me to come up with the way he would say it. It's this weird thing where I have to have heard him say it before I can," Lethal said. "But with Savage, no matter what, I've never heard Savage eat cake. But I mean, *does Savage impression* 'I bet he'd like chocolate. Maybe it's one of those half-and-half cakes.' So with Savage, I can say almost anything. But the Flair one, I have to have heard him say it. So my favorite one to do is probably Macho Man."

"Although, when I started the Black Machismo character in IMPACT Wrestling, they sat me in a booth. I said, 'Oh, yeah,' maybe, I'm not kidding, 100 times, they had me say all these lines, maybe 50 to 100 times. Then shortly after that, they were making the TNA IMPACT video game. I was like a large part of the story mode. Because when you enter the story mode, me and Kevin Nash help you through the story mode. When anyway, I had to read so many lines with that voice. Man, the next day it was killing me. At that point, I was like, 'I don't like doing this anymore.' But it got way easier after that, for a short period of time Macho Man was I hated doing it. Because it was stressful in the voice. But then afterward, I was like, yeah, it's definitely easier than the Flair [impression] because [with Flair], you gotta yell and take your pants off, maybe, a few times."