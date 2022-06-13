Ronda Rousey Is Glad She Botched Ending Of WrestleMania 35 Match

Ronda Rousey was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where she spoke about the ending of her big match at WrestleMania 35.

"I didn't think my shoulder was down. I was trying to flatten out to put my shoulder more down. So like that's what was happening. I thought it was just the very top of my shoulder. So I was trying to shimmy down. So the actual backs of my shoulders were down and I didn't know that he had already started counting. So or that my shoulder came up during the shimmy. So I was trying to help, but it ended up being awesome because now I have a gripe to revisit."