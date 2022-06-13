WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Ronda Rousey Is Glad She Botched Ending Of WrestleMania 35 Match

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 13, 2022

Ronda Rousey Is Glad She Botched Ending Of WrestleMania 35 Match

Ronda Rousey was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where she spoke about the ending of her big match at WrestleMania 35.

"I didn't think my shoulder was down. I was trying to flatten out to put my shoulder more down. So like that's what was happening. I thought it was just the very top of my shoulder. So I was trying to shimmy down. So the actual backs of my shoulders were down and I didn't know that he had already started counting. So or that my shoulder came up during the shimmy. So I was trying to help, but it ended up being awesome because now I have a gripe to revisit."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #ronda rousey

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76875/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π