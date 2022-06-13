WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Beyond Wrestling: Please Come Back Results

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 13, 2022

Beyond Wrestling: Please Come Back Results

Beyond Wrestling presented their Please Come Back event, featuring Beyond Wrestling vs Wrestling Open, from the Six String Grill & Stage in Foxboro, Massachusetts on IWTV.

The results are as follows.

  • Allie Katch def. B3CCA
  • Brick City Boyz (Victor Chase & Jay Cruz) and Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder) def. Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan), CPA and Dan Barry
  • Stetson Ranch (Steven Stetson & BRG) def. Teddy Goodz & Little Mean Kathleen
  • Ray Jaz def. Thomas Santell
  • Saturn & Kronus Eliminator Cup Tag Team Tournament Opening Round Match: Fancy Nerds (Fancy Ryan Clancy & Thomas Santell) def. Jersey Legends (Ray Jaz & Tony Vincita)
  • Channing Thomas def. SLADE via disqualification
  • Willow Nightingale def. Rex Lawless
  • Rickey Shane Page def. Tyree Taylor
  • $10,000 10 Minute Challenge: Max Caster def. Ichiban
  • Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) def. Waves and Curls (Traevon Jordan & Jaylen Brandyn)
  • Alec Price def. Biff Busick

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #beyond wrestling

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76874/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π