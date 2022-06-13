Beyond Wrestling: Please Come Back Results
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 13, 2022
Beyond Wrestling presented their Please Come Back event, featuring Beyond Wrestling vs Wrestling Open, from the Six String Grill & Stage in Foxboro, Massachusetts on IWTV.
The results are as follows.
Allie Katch def. B3CCA
Brick City Boyz (Victor Chase & Jay Cruz) and Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder) def. Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan), CPA and Dan Barry
Stetson Ranch (Steven Stetson & BRG) def. Teddy Goodz & Little Mean Kathleen
Ray Jaz def. Thomas Santell
Saturn & Kronus Eliminator Cup Tag Team Tournament Opening Round Match: Fancy Nerds (Fancy Ryan Clancy & Thomas Santell) def. Jersey Legends (Ray Jaz & Tony Vincita)
Channing Thomas def. SLADE via disqualification
Willow Nightingale def. Rex Lawless
Rickey Shane Page def. Tyree Taylor
$10,000 10 Minute Challenge: Max Caster def. Ichiban
Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) def. Waves and Curls (Traevon Jordan & Jaylen Brandyn)
Alec Price def. Biff Busick
