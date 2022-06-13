Sami Zayn On Cody Rhodes' Injury Visual At Hell In A Cell, Apollo Crews' Opportunity To Reinvent Himself In NXT

Sami Zayn was a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he spoke about the gruesome visual of Cody Rhodes injury at Hell in a Cell.

“I think what’s going to make this match special, even though it’s an unfortunate circumstance, is Cody’s injury. Him braving that injury which was so visual. You could see there was no way around that….that’s a feeling, you have to be there to feel that. That’s not something you can recreate. Very rarely do you have an injury that’s that visible. Even if the commentator is saying that ‘this guy is working with a torn ACL tonight,’ or his shoulder is hanging out, you can’t really see it so you don’t fully understand it as a fan. As a performer, we do. But because Cody’s injury had such a spectacular visual component to it, like you said, it almost sucked the air out of the building for a second. ‘Oh my God, he’s gonna wrestle like this?’ So, I think that’s the part that’s gonna make it the most memorable.”