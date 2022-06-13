WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Battle Slam: Fight For ATL Results

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 13, 2022

Battle Slam: Fight For ATL Results

Battle Slam held their Fight for ATL show this past Sunday night.

The results are as follows:

* Free For All Eliminator Match: Lee Moriarty def. Tre Lamar, Kenny Alfonso, and Shoot Taylor
* IMPACT Knockouts World Championship: Tasha Steelz and Queen Aminata went to a time limit draw
* The Infantry def. Workhorsemen, C4, and the Russell Twins
* Reka Tehaka def. Ashley D’Amboise
* Zenshi def. Baron Black
* Battle Slam Rumble: Richard King def. Pat The Bruiser, Lazar , Terry Yaki, Jay Lucas, Crosshairs Kelly, Darian Bengston, Action Jackson and Chad Skywalker.
Dante Martin def. Leon Ruff
* Survival Match: JDX def. Adam Priest
Private Party def. KC Navarro & Myron Reed

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #battle slam

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76871/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π