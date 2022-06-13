WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📺 WATCH: Stevie J & Scrappy Train For Wrestling

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 13, 2022

📺 WATCH: Stevie J & Scrappy Train For Wrestling

Many wrestling fans know Lil Scrappy for his contribution to the WWE SmackDown vs. RAW 2007 soundtrack.

In addition to that, Scrappy previously underwent pro wrestling training on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop. During Battle Slam: Fight For ATL, Scrappy got in the ring once again with Baron Black.

Source: fightful.com
