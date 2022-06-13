Alberto Del Rio On Why He Should Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame

Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) has made a case on Twitter as to why he deserves to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The former WWE Superstar posted a graphic of himself in front of the Hall of Fame logo. Tweeting:
"4 times World Heavyweight Champion. Winner of the biggest battle royal in WWE history. Money in the Bank winner. 2 times WWE United States Champion. I will do my best to raise the Mexican flag once."
(Translated from Spanish)
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com