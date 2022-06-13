WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Alberto Del Rio On Why He Should Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 13, 2022

Alberto Del Rio On Why He Should Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame

Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) has made a case on Twitter as to why he deserves to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The former WWE Superstar posted a graphic of himself in front of the Hall of Fame logo. Tweeting:

"4 times World Heavyweight Champion. Winner of the biggest battle royal in WWE history. Money in the Bank winner. 2 times WWE United States Champion. I will do my best to raise the Mexican flag once."

(Translated from Spanish)


