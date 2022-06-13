WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW Announces Participants For Their G1 Climax 32 Tournament

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 13, 2022

NJPW recently announced the 28 wrestlers who will be competing in the G1 Climax 32 Tournament which will kick off on Saturday, July 16 at the Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center Hokkai Kitayell in Hokkaido, Japan.

You can check out the entire list of participants below:

- Kazuchika Okada

- Hiroshi Tanahashi

- Tetsuya Naito

- Hirooki Goto

- Tama Tonga

- Shingo Takagi

- Chase Owens

- Bad Luck Fale

- Yujiro Takahashi

- EVIL

- Tom Lawlor

- Juice Robinson

- JONAH

- YOSHI-HASHI

- Toru Yano

- Tomohiro Ishii

- Jeff Cobb

- Great-O-Khan

- Will Ospreay

- Aaron Henare

- SANADA

- Jay White

- KENTA

- El Phantasmo

- Taichi

- Zack Sabre Jr.

- Lance Archer

- David Finlay


Tags: #njpw #g1 climax

