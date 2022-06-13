NJPW Announces Participants For Their G1 Climax 32 Tournament

NJPW recently announced the 28 wrestlers who will be competing in the G1 Climax 32 Tournament which will kick off on Saturday, July 16 at the Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center Hokkai Kitayell in Hokkaido, Japan.

You can check out the entire list of participants below:

- Kazuchika Okada

- Hiroshi Tanahashi

- Tetsuya Naito

- Hirooki Goto

- Tama Tonga

- Shingo Takagi

- Chase Owens

- Bad Luck Fale

- Yujiro Takahashi

- EVIL

- Tom Lawlor

- Juice Robinson

- JONAH

- YOSHI-HASHI

- Toru Yano

- Tomohiro Ishii

- Jeff Cobb

- Great-O-Khan

- Will Ospreay

- Aaron Henare

- SANADA

- Jay White

- KENTA

- El Phantasmo

- Taichi

- Zack Sabre Jr.

- Lance Archer

- David Finlay