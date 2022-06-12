WWE Releases Troy "Two Dimes" Donovan Following Policy Issue

It is being reported by several outlets that WWE has come to terms to release Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan.

During the Wrestling Observer Newsletter report on the matter, Dave Meltzer stated that the release happened after Saturday night’s live event in Largo, Florida. Meltzer wrote, “This wasn’t a budget or creative decision, but a policy issue and he was told he may be brought back in a year.”

There is currently no word on what the policy issue was that got him temporarily released.