Gerald Brisco: "I Don't Want To See Ric Flair Drop Dead."

Gerald Brisco was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he spoke about Ric Flair's plans to come out of retirement for one more match.

“I told him how much I appreciate his career and how much I appreciate the friendship all these years, and that I’m concerned, not as a foe or anything, but I’m concerned as a lifelong friend. He’s one of my longest running friends. You look around during our era and there’s not many left.”

“He had gone through such horrific health issues the last couple of years. If you’re a friend, you don’t want to see a friend do that. You just don’t want to see it. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll probably get heat again when this gets out. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll tune into the internet, but I’m just not going to contribute by watching it. My thoughts and prayers are with Ric Flair.”

“He’s got a damn pacemaker and it worries me. I’ve talked to doctors and a certain bump in the wrong direction, or a certain chop or something like that, and that thing can dislodge and he can drop dead. I don’t want to see Ric Flair drop dead. I don’t want to be a part of that. I wish him well.”

“I’m sure he’ll probably get through this thing with flying colors, but what scares me if he does come through with flying colors, is the next one going to be as protected? We all know Ric Flair. There is not going to be only one time. Somebody else will come along and throw some money at him and it will be, ‘I want to do it again.’It’s not for the money. It’s just for that damn ego up there.”

“There comes a time when you gotta put that ego aside and say. ‘Hey man. I’m 73 years old. Can I kind of go to the ring? Can I punch somebody? Can I chop somebody?’ Yea, but can I have any type of match? You want to be remembered by your last performance. Do you want to be remembered as a 73 year old man in a T-shirt that can’t even take his shirt off you and can’t get around like he did before? Is that how you really want to be remembered, or do you want to be remembered as Ric Flair, 16-time world champ?”