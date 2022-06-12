WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Booker T Believes Jade Cargill Could Be One Of The Best We've Ever Seen In Wrestling

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 12, 2022

Booker T Believes Jade Cargill Could Be One Of The Best We've Ever Seen In Wrestling

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T had high praise to bestow upon AEW star Jade Cargill:

“If I’m trying to build a major superstar for this company, and someone like Jade Cargill, you got to that the right way. You want to get that done right the first time. She’s a work in progress, but I can tell you this. From her first match to where she is now, it’s night and day. It really is. So that tells me she’s coachable.

“From a psychology standpoint, if she can figure that out, which is not something that’s really easy to do at all where she can actually go out and know how to feel in that match as opposed to just going through the motions because she knows what she has in her head, she can become literally one of the best that we’ve ever seen in the business, because she’s already got one half already out of the way. She looks better than everybody. So if she could get the other side right, she could go down as truly one of the best.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #aew #booker t #jade cargill

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76861/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π