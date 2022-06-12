WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Eddie Kingston's Mother Told Him Not To Sign With WWE

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 12, 2022

Eddie Kingston recently spoke with Joe Roderick, where he revealed that his mother told him not to sign with WWE.

“[WWE] never gave me any inkling that they wanted me, so I never really thought I was ever going to go there or even get a look at. I got the look at more seriously after my match with Cody, when I debuted. And yeah, there was a consideration … My mom was a big factor [in my decision]. Me and her talked about it, I had a chance to pick and choose … My mom was just like, ‘Look, you ain’t going to be happy at WWE.’ That was her feeling, and she’s an outsider, so she doesn’t know any of the ins and outs, or the rumors, or any of the clickbait stuff.”

On having to retape an AEW promo:

“I went out there, I started talking s**t to Cody and to Arn, and I called him Cody Rhodes. And at the time, they didn’t have the Rhodes name. So my first day on the job, Tony Khan runs out and goes, ‘Hey, we’ve got to re-do it.’… Now I’m turned up 1,000, you know what I mean? And I feel someone tap me and I turn over and I go, ‘What the f**k do you want?!’ And I go, ‘Oh hey, Tony.’ So that was probably the last time I had to be stopped or said [to], ‘Hey, don’t say that.’”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
