The Great Muta Announces He Will Retire In Spring Of 2023

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 12, 2022

The Great Muta Announces He Will Retire In Spring Of 2023

The Great Muta is retiring.

Over the weekend, the legendary wrestler announced that he has only five matches left in his career before he's wrapping up an iconic career.

It was confirmed that he will wrestle 5 more matches before he retires in the spring of 2023.

Muta’s career spans nearly 40 years.


