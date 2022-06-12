Jeff Jarrett Explains Why WWE's Sports Entertainment Storytelling Ability Made The Most Out Of Cody Rhodes' Injury

During the latest edition of My World, Jeff Jarrett weighed in with his thoughts on the Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins match at Hell in a Cell.

“I’m watching the Cody match in my bedroom, and [my wife] Karen and [son] Cody are out in the big room. I’m watching Seth, the entrance, and all that. When [Cody] gets in the ring, you know something is coming. When the reveal happened in my house, there was a ‘dad!’ from Cody and a scream from Karen. You know what I immediately thought? Kevin Dunn and company shot that – it generated the response to where, if you’re sitting in the nosebleeds, you can’t see that. But you put that on the big screens and the whole audience can see it at the same time. You get that ‘ohhhh.’ I thought those little things, it just sets WWE’s sports entertainment storytelling ability to a whole other level. I immediately thought ‘great job’ because you talk about emotional.”

On fan criticisms of letting Cody compete in that state: