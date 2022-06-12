Expo Lucha: Under The Influence Of Lucha Libre (6/11/2022) Results

Expo Lucha held their Under The Influence Of Lucha Libre event on June 11 from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on FITE TV.
The results are as follows:
- Ultimo Ant & The Air Show (RAZERWYNG & MACH.10) def. Azriael, Smiley & Decimus
- PWR Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Super Astro Jr. (c) def. Aeroboy and Antonio San Francisco
- Sam Adonis & Black Taurus def. Frightmare & Lince Dorado
- Reina Dorada & Mr. Iguana with Yezca def. Miranda Alize & Papadon
- Psicosis & Drago Kid def. Damian 666 & Demus
- Dragon Lee & Ultimo Dragon def. Juventud Guerrera & Super Crazy
