Expo Lucha: Under The Influence Of Lucha Libre (6/11/2022) Results

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 12, 2022

Expo Lucha held their Under The Influence Of Lucha Libre event on June 11 from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on FITE TV.

The results are as follows:

- Ultimo Ant & The Air Show (RAZERWYNG & MACH.10) def. Azriael, Smiley & Decimus

- PWR Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Super Astro Jr. (c) def. Aeroboy and Antonio San Francisco

- Sam Adonis & Black Taurus def. Frightmare & Lince Dorado

- Reina Dorada & Mr. Iguana with Yezca def. Miranda Alize & Papadon

- Psicosis & Drago Kid def. Damian 666 & Demus

- Dragon Lee & Ultimo Dragon def. Juventud Guerrera & Super Crazy

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #expo lucha

